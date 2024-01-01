About Honda Marysville Our dealership has been serving the community since 2005 when founder, Bruce Daniels, set his sights on the Marysville community to establish a business. His vision was to provide residents of Marysville and the nearby cities of Bellefontaine, Westerville, Dublin, and Columbus a quality dealership where customers could buy or lease the vehicle of their dreams. Service and Certifications You can bring your vehicle to our service center with confidence as our technicians receive on-going training and master certifications through Honda. With such well-trained staff, your vehicle is in good hands whether it's in for maintenance, tires, brakes, or an alignment. Save on maintenance and repairs with our valuable service & parts specials ready to be saved right to your mobile device! Our collision repair center can handle in-depth repair, we offer body shop and car detailing, and we have Express Service for quick fixes.

Dealership Specialties At Honda Marysville, we pride ourselves on the level of care we provide every customer that visits our dealership. Whether visitors are interested in buying a new or used vehicle, have questions about leasing, or are undecided and want to check out our inventory, our dedicated sales staff is ready to assist. There are two things customers can count on when buying or leasing from our dealership. First, they'll receive top-dollar for their trade in. Second, they will be offered the most competitive service prices in the area for repairs and maintenance. Community Involvement The customers in Marysville and the surrounding communities have given us so much support through the years. To pay it forward, our staff has given their time to support a variety of local charities and organizations. It has been an honor to be involved with Impact60, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Marysville Hope Center, Nationwide Children's Hospital, NC4K, and many youth programs.