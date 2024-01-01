At Honda Marysville, we’re well aware of just how busy life can get, and it can be challenging to make time for vehicle service.
Serving the community of Marysville & central Ohio!
At Honda Marysville, our highly qualified technicians are here to provide exceptional service in a timely manner. From oil changes to transmission replacements, we are dedicated to maintaining top tier customer service, for both new and pre-owned car buyers! Allow our staff to demonstrate our commitment to excellence.
Visit Us
When the urge to travel strikes, having a reliable ride to get you to exciting destinations and back takes the stress out of your trip. At Honda Marysville, located in Marysville, Ohio, we have a diverse inventory for all of your travel adventures.
Our dealership has been serving the community since 2005 when founder, Bruce Daniels, set his sights on the Marysville community to establish a business. His vision was to provide residents of Marysville and the nearby cities of Bellefontaine, Westerville, Dublin, and Columbus a quality dealership where customers could buy or lease the vehicle of their dreams.
You can bring your vehicle to our service center with confidence as our technicians receive on-going training and master certifications through Honda. With such well-trained staff, your vehicle is in good hands whether it's in for maintenance, tires, brakes, or an alignment. Save on maintenance and repairs with our valuable service & parts specials ready to be saved right to your mobile device! Our collision repair center can handle in-depth repair, we offer body shop and car detailing, and we have Express Service for quick fixes.
At Honda Marysville, we pride ourselves on the level of care we provide every customer that visits our dealership. Whether visitors are interested in buying a new or used vehicle, have questions about leasing, or are undecided and want to check out our inventory, our dedicated sales staff is ready to assist.
There are two things customers can count on when buying or leasing from our dealership. First, they'll receive top-dollar for their trade in. Second, they will be offered the most competitive service prices in the area for repairs and maintenance.
The customers in Marysville and the surrounding communities have given us so much support through the years. To pay it forward, our staff has given their time to support a variety of local charities and organizations. It has been an honor to be involved with Impact60, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Marysville Hope Center, Nationwide Children's Hospital, NC4K, and many youth programs.
There are several reasons for customers to use our dealership as the go-to destination for their next new or used vehicle. We offer a large selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with a variety of leasing options and financing programs. Our courteous staff is readily available to answer any questions, schedule a test drive, or secure financing for our customers. And our customers have spoken, with over 1000 reviews posted on Google and other sites resulting in a satisfaction rating of 4.6 percent. We also have a variety of top-selling models, like the Accord, Civic, CR-V, Pilot, and the Odyssey, on our lot.
Honda Marysville was also honored as the Marysville Journal Tribune's Dealer of the Year.
Our dealership is convenient to the surrounding cities of Bellefontaine, Westerville, Dublin, and Columbus. When buying or leasing is on your itinerary of things to do, expand your horizons and take a ride to our dealership. Let our helpful sales staff show you what we have to offer.