Genuine Honda Express Service

At Honda Marysville, we’re well aware of just how busy life can get, and it can be challenging to make time for vehicle service.

Service Specials

Honda Marysville Special

Oil Change

$39.95
Includes engine oil & oil filter change with OEM approved oil and a complimentary multi-point inspection.
Honda Marysville Special

Full Synthetic Oil Change

$69.95
Includes engine oil & oil filter change with OEM approved oil and a complimentary multi-point inspection. Price may be higher for some models.
Honda Marysville Special

Winter Savings

Up To
$50 Off
Spend $100 - $199
Save $10
Spend $200 - $299
Save $20
Spend $300 - $399
Save $30
Spend $400 - $499
Save $40
Spend $500 or More
Save $50
Honda Marysville Special

Buy 3 Select Tires, Get 1 Tire

Free
Honda Marysville Special

Four Wheel Alignment

$139.94
Save on your next alignment and prevent premature tire wear.
Honda Marysville Special

Multi-Point Inspection

Complimentary
Bring your vehicle in for a Multi-Point Inspection at no charge. From inspecting belts and hoses to checking tire pressure and battery terminals, our Factory Certified Technicians will make sure your vehicle is in great shape. We will send a video to you about your inspection.
Honda Marysville Special

Price Match

Guarantee
Show us a better price and we will match it!
Honda Marysville Special

Brake Pad Replacement Service

$299.95
Includes: Pads or linings replacement. Resurfacing rotors, check calipers, hoses, and hardware. Inspect master cylinder. Replenish brake fluid. Examine tire for irregular wear. Price per axle.
Honda Marysville Special

Battery Replacement Service

$10 Off
Most Hondas. Includes a genuine OEM battery with 3-year unlimited range warranty & 2-year prorate thereafter.
Honda Marysville Special

Battery Test & Inspection

Complimentary
Is your vehicle starting to crank slower when it starts? It might be time to replace your battery. We'll inspect and test your vehicle's battery at no charge.
Honda Marysville Special

Transmission Fluid Exchange

Transmission drained and fluid replaced factory approved transmission fluid. Inspection of transmission housing, seals, and cooler lines for leaks.
Honda Marysville Special

Service & Financing Options

Flexible Monthly Payments
Save 10%
Ask about our Sunbit service and parts financing options. $700 instant credit. No credit check. Need proof of bank account, US citizen or Green Card.
Honda Marysville Special

Senior Citizen Discount

10% Off
Senior citizens receive up to 10% off of service and parts with a valid ID.
Honda Marysville Special

Teacher Discount

10% Off
Teachers receive up to 10% off of service and parts with a valid ID.
Honda Marysville Special

Military Discount

10% Off
Military personnel receive up to 10% off of service and parts with a valid ID.
Honda Marysville

Serving the community of Marysville & central Ohio!

At Honda Marysville, our highly qualified technicians are here to provide exceptional service in a timely manner. From oil changes to transmission replacements, we are dedicated to maintaining top tier customer service, for both new and pre-owned car buyers! Allow our staff to demonstrate our commitment to excellence.

Visit Us

Honda Marysville

640 Coleman's Crossing Blvd Marysville, OH 43040
Sales: 937-795-6680
Service: 937-828-5502
Honda Dealership in Marysville, Ohio

When the urge to travel strikes, having a reliable ride to get you to exciting destinations and back takes the stress out of your trip. At Honda Marysville, located in Marysville, Ohio, we have a diverse inventory for all of your travel adventures.

About Honda Marysville

Our dealership has been serving the community since 2005 when founder, Bruce Daniels, set his sights on the Marysville community to establish a business. His vision was to provide residents of Marysville and the nearby cities of Bellefontaine, Westerville, Dublin, and Columbus a quality dealership where customers could buy or lease the vehicle of their dreams.

Service and Certifications

You can bring your vehicle to our service center with confidence as our technicians receive on-going training and master certifications through Honda. With such well-trained staff, your vehicle is in good hands whether it's in for maintenance, tires, brakes, or an alignment. Save on maintenance and repairs with our valuable service & parts specials ready to be saved right to your mobile device! Our collision repair center can handle in-depth repair, we offer body shop and car detailing, and we have Express Service for quick fixes.

Dealership Specialties

At Honda Marysville, we pride ourselves on the level of care we provide every customer that visits our dealership. Whether visitors are interested in buying a new or used vehicle, have questions about leasing, or are undecided and want to check out our inventory, our dedicated sales staff is ready to assist.

There are two things customers can count on when buying or leasing from our dealership. First, they'll receive top-dollar for their trade in. Second, they will be offered the most competitive service prices in the area for repairs and maintenance.

Community Involvement

The customers in Marysville and the surrounding communities have given us so much support through the years. To pay it forward, our staff has given their time to support a variety of local charities and organizations. It has been an honor to be involved with Impact60, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Marysville Hope Center, Nationwide Children's Hospital, NC4K, and many youth programs.

Why Shop with Us

There are several reasons for customers to use our dealership as the go-to destination for their next new or used vehicle. We offer a large selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with a variety of leasing options and financing programs. Our courteous staff is readily available to answer any questions, schedule a test drive, or secure financing for our customers. And our customers have spoken, with over 1000 reviews posted on Google and other sites resulting in a satisfaction rating of 4.6 percent. We also have a variety of top-selling models, like the Accord, Civic, CR-V, Pilot, and the Odyssey, on our lot.

Awards

Honda Marysville was also honored as the Marysville Journal Tribune's Dealer of the Year.

Our dealership is convenient to the surrounding cities of Bellefontaine, Westerville, Dublin, and Columbus. When buying or leasing is on your itinerary of things to do, expand your horizons and take a ride to our dealership. Let our helpful sales staff show you what we have to offer.